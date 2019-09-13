UrduPoint.com
Turkmenistan Ambassador Calls On Omar Ayub

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:54 PM

Turkmenistan Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov on Friday called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan here and matters relating to mutual cooperation especially in the field of energy were discussed in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkmenistan Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov on Friday called on Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan here and matters relating to mutual cooperation especially in the field of energy were discussed in the meeting.

Federal Minister for Power apprised the ambassador that Pakistan has embarked upon investor friendly policies in all its sectors and it has resulted in record enhancement of foreign investment, said a press release.

He informed that energy sector is one of the prime investment destination since the electricity consumption pattern are fast changing alongwith broadening of economic base of the country.

He further apprised the ambassador that new renewable energy policy is in the offing which is bound to attract huge investment in the sector.

Ambassador Movlamov said that investors in his country are closely following the developments in Pakistan and they are keen in investing in various flourishing sectors.

