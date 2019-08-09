UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkmenistan Continues Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:48 PM

Turkmenistan continues humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the social and economic development of Afghanistan by implementing infrastructural projects, including the actions of humanitarian content, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said here in a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the social and economic development of Afghanistan by implementing infrastructural projects, including the actions of humanitarian content, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said here in a press release.

Turkmenistan assisted to build 10 kilometers railway track in the Akina settlement of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan besides the foundation laying ceremony of the 35 km long new railway branch Akina-Andhoy that took place on July 25, 2019.

The heads of transport and industrial agencies of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, Hakims, tribal elders, representatives of the mass media and local population participated in the events. This step of Turkmenistan was received with great honour and appreciation of the neighbouring country.

According to the instructions of the president of Turkmenistan, at the same day a special Turkmen delegation arrived to Afghanistan with the aim of presenting humanitarian aid to the Afghan population residing in the cross-border regions of Faryab, Jowzjan, Badghis, Herat provinces. Thus, the inhabitants of the fraternal state unconditionally received a large amount of food products, clothes, medicines and textile goods.

It is pertinent to note that the efforts of the world community are addressed at the timely settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and support to the local population. In this regard, the security issues directly affect the stability of the whole region. It is important to note that the efforts of Turkmenistan make a significant contribution to this process which coherently combines with the international actions.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Herat Same Turkmenistan July 2019 Textile Media

Recent Stories

Kashmir dispute must be resolved as per UN resolut ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan Bans All Indian Content Amid Kashmir Tens ..

18 seconds ago

Next Meeting of Eurasian Intergov't Council to Be ..

20 seconds ago

Pentagon Chief Makes No Mention of Troop Cost Shar ..

21 seconds ago

Smartphone-controlled device could deliver drugs i ..

4 minutes ago

Protein discovery could lead to new hearing loss t ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.