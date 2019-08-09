Turkmenistan continues humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the social and economic development of Afghanistan by implementing infrastructural projects, including the actions of humanitarian content, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said here in a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the social and economic development of Afghanistan by implementing infrastructural projects, including the actions of humanitarian content, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan said here in a press release.

Turkmenistan assisted to build 10 kilometers railway track in the Akina settlement of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan besides the foundation laying ceremony of the 35 km long new railway branch Akina-Andhoy that took place on July 25, 2019.

The heads of transport and industrial agencies of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, Hakims, tribal elders, representatives of the mass media and local population participated in the events. This step of Turkmenistan was received with great honour and appreciation of the neighbouring country.

According to the instructions of the president of Turkmenistan, at the same day a special Turkmen delegation arrived to Afghanistan with the aim of presenting humanitarian aid to the Afghan population residing in the cross-border regions of Faryab, Jowzjan, Badghis, Herat provinces. Thus, the inhabitants of the fraternal state unconditionally received a large amount of food products, clothes, medicines and textile goods.

It is pertinent to note that the efforts of the world community are addressed at the timely settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and support to the local population. In this regard, the security issues directly affect the stability of the whole region. It is important to note that the efforts of Turkmenistan make a significant contribution to this process which coherently combines with the international actions.