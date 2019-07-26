Turkmenistan continues its Humanitarian assistance to Fraternal Afghanistan

A solemn opening ceremony of the railway section with a length of 10 kilometers built in the Akina settlement of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in assistance of the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as the foundation laying ceremony of the new railway branch Akina-Andhoy, which length is 35 km, took place on the 25th of July 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019) A solemn opening ceremony of the railway section with a length of 10 kilometers built in the Akina settlement of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in assistance of the Government of Turkmenistan, as well as the foundation laying ceremony of the new railway branch Akina-Andhoy, which length is 35 km, took place on the 25th of July 2019.

The heads of transport and industrial agencies of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, Hakims, Honored Elders, representatives of the mass media and local population participated to the events. This step of Turkmenistan was received with great honor and appreciation of the neighboring country.

As is known, Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the social and economic development of brotherly Afghanistan by implementing infrastructural projects, including the actions of humanitarian content.

According to the instructions of the President of Turkmenistan, at the same day a special Turkmen delegation arrived to Afghanistan with the aim of presenting humanitarian aid to the Afghan population residing in the cross-border regions of Faryab, Jowzjan, Badghis, Herat provinces.

Thus, the inhabitants of the fraternal state unconditionally received a large amount of food products, clothes, medicines and textile goods. It is vital to note that the efforts of the world community are addressed at the timely settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and support to the local population.

In this regard, the security issues directly affect the stability of the whole region. It is important to note that the efforts of Turkmenistan make a significant contribution to this process which coherently combines with the international actions.