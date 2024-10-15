Open Menu

Turkmenistan Deputy Chairman Of Cabinet Of Ministers Arrives To Attend 23rd SCO Summit

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Rashid Meredov arrived here on Tuesday to attend the twenty-third meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui warmly received the distinguished guest at Islamabad International Airport.

Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets of flowers to the foreign dignitaries.

A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the guests, underscoring the importance of the event and the cordial relations between the two nations.

The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council.

Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023, where the country was represented by then interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

APP/ajb-qsr

