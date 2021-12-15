UrduPoint.com

Turkmenistan Has Sent A Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:26 AM

Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

A humanitarian cargo of food, textile and household goods, as well as oil products was delivered from Turkmenistan to neighboring Afghanistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th December, 2021) A humanitarian cargo of food, textile and household goods, as well as oil products was delivered from Turkmenistan to neighboring Afghanistan.
As is known, during the extended meeting of the Government on December 10 of this year, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed the Order on sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. This document was signed «with a view to assist neighboring Afghanistan on a systematic and regular basis and to provide an all-round support in economic, social and humanitarian spheres» the Order says.
In accordance with the document, today, Turkmen side provided humanitarian aid to the brotherly Afghan people, which consists of 1,200 tons of various goods, in particular, textile products, food products, as well as 20 rail tankers of oil products made in Turkmenistan.

The present ceremony of delivery of the humanitarian aid was attended by a representative delegation from Turkmenistan.

From the Afghan side, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Governor of Herat Province Noor Ahmad Islamjar and other high-ranking officials from various Afghan agencies attended the ceremony.
It is important to note that neutral Turkmenistan systematically provides comprehensive support for the social and economic revival of the neighboring country, and has always advocated a position to resolve the situation in Afghanistan solely by peaceful political and diplomatic means.
After the end of the ceremony of the humanitarian aid, the sadakas had been given in the new mosque of the town Aqina which was built with the assistance of the Turkmen side and in the township of Turghundi.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Governor Oil Herat Turkmenistan Mohammad Abbas December Textile Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

OPPO unveils trailblazing, new imaging NPU – Mar ..

OPPO unveils trailblazing, new imaging NPU – MariSilicon X

5 minutes ago
 WHO Director-General commends Abu Dhabi Stem Cells ..

WHO Director-General commends Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre on COVID-19 treatments

42 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE brings parity between public and ..

Local Press: UAE brings parity between public and private sectors

1 hour ago
 Kuwait reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Kuwait reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th December 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.