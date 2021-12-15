Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

A humanitarian cargo of food, textile and household goods, as well as oil products was delivered from Turkmenistan to neighboring Afghanistan

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th December, 2021)

As is known, during the extended meeting of the Government on December 10 of this year, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed the Order on sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. This document was signed «with a view to assist neighboring Afghanistan on a systematic and regular basis and to provide an all-round support in economic, social and humanitarian spheres» the Order says.

In accordance with the document, today, Turkmen side provided humanitarian aid to the brotherly Afghan people, which consists of 1,200 tons of various goods, in particular, textile products, food products, as well as 20 rail tankers of oil products made in Turkmenistan.

The present ceremony of delivery of the humanitarian aid was attended by a representative delegation from Turkmenistan.

From the Afghan side, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, Governor of Herat Province Noor Ahmad Islamjar and other high-ranking officials from various Afghan agencies attended the ceremony.

It is important to note that neutral Turkmenistan systematically provides comprehensive support for the social and economic revival of the neighboring country, and has always advocated a position to resolve the situation in Afghanistan solely by peaceful political and diplomatic means.

After the end of the ceremony of the humanitarian aid, the sadakas had been given in the new mosque of the town Aqina which was built with the assistance of the Turkmen side and in the township of Turghundi.