Turkmenistan is an important country for Pakistan: Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Chairman Senate observed that Turkmenistan is an important country for Pakistan. He said that Gwadar provides shortest route for trade and economic activities to the landlocked central Asian states especially Turkmenistan.He emphasized the need for boosting cooperation in trade, transport, industry, agriculture and other sectors by activating the relevant platforms and sincere efforts need to be made to strengthen economic cooperation.He proposed that Pakistan Turkmenistan joint governmental commission should be convened to hold meeting as early as possible.

Chairman Senate said that this platform can play a robust role in opening up new avenues for cooperation in diverse sectors.

Chairman Senate also emphasized the need for direct air links between the two countries and said that Turkmenistan can benefit from the aviation policy of Pakistan.

Chairman Senate while highlighting the significance of parliamentary linkages said that institutional cooperation and exchange of delegations at parliamentary level would help in bringing people of the two sides closer and contribute towards strengthening bilateral relations.

During the meeting Chairman Senate also conveyed his well wishes to the President of Parliament of Turkmenistan.