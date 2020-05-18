UrduPoint.com
Turkmenistan On The Way To Joining The World Trade Organization As An Observer

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:45 PM

A regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat. During the session, President of Turkmenistan GurbangulyBerdimuhamedov signed a Resolution “On the entry of Turkmenistan to the World Trade Organization as an observer”

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020) A regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat. During the session, President of Turkmenistan GurbangulyBerdimuhamedov signed a Resolution “On the entry of Turkmenistan to the World Trade Organization as an observer.

” In accordance with the Document, the Turkmen side sent the application letter on the accession to the World Trade Organization as an observer to the Director-General of the WTO.

In line with the WTO procedures, the issue of accepting Turkmenistan to the WTO as an observer will be considered during the successive session of the WTO General Council to be held in the near future.

