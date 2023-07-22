Turkmenistan presented its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the SDGs, next report anticipated for 2025

Turkmenistan's delegation, led by the Minister of Finance and Economy, Mr. Serdar Jorayev, during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development presented the second Voluntary National Review (VNR) of Turkmenistan on the progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

Ahgabat (Pakistan Point News - 22 July, 2023) Turkmenistan's delegation, led by the Minister of Finance and Economy, Mr. Serdar Jorayev, during the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development presented the second Voluntary National Review (VNR) of Turkmenistan on the progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

During the presentation, the delegation shared Turkmenistan's socio-economic development achievements and main indicators since the first VNR in 2019. They also highlighted the successful implementation of medium-term and long-term national programs and strategies dedicated to sustainable development. The accompanying video material showcased the country's efforts in adapting SDG indicators at the national level, emphasizing initiatives for sustainable development at both regional and global scales. Notably, particular focus was given to key areas like transport, energy, and ecology.

The main focus of the Voluntary National Review are as follows:

1. Expanding the Scope: In addition to reporting on the UN's recommended goals, the report included six additional SDGs that reflect the country's key strategic priorities for development. These goals covered areas like healthcare, quality and inclusive education, food security, gender equality, improving people's well-being, and environmental protection;

2. Handling the Pandemic: The Review showcased Turkmenistan's experience in countering the pandemic, enabling the country to maintain its economic growth and even improve main macroeconomic indicators;

3. Strengthening Institutional Framework: Progress was demonstrated in enhancing the institutional framework to effectively implement SDGs. This, in turn, created favourable conditions for digitalization, entrepreneurship, and the use of innovative and eco-friendly technologies across all sectors of the national economy;