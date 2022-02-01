Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields with special emphasis on regional connectivity projects, specially Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.