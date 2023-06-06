(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Turkmenistan's envoy to Pakistan Atajan Movlamov called on Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik on Tuesday.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest including the arrival of a delegation for the power of Turkmenistan which will reach here on June 7, said a press release.

Progress on TAPI project is likely on cards with the arrival of the delegation, the minister said.