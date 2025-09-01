ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Turkmenistan will propose including the item "Neutrality - for the Sake of Peace and Security" in the agenda at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the anniversary session.

The constitutionally enshrined status of permanent neutrality is a key priority of Turkmenistan's foreign policy and it allows the country to remain a reliable platform for dialogue. Turkmenistan's preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly became the key topic of the next meeting of the country's government, according to a statement issued by the embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad here on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, presented to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov the Priority Positions that will determine Ashgabat's line in the UN in the coming political year.

This document is not just a list of proposals. It reflects the strategy of Turkmenistan as a state that seeks to be an active participant in global processes and make practical initiatives to solve the most important problems of our time.

With a new block of initiatives, Turkmenistan intends to declare itself as a country capable of shaping the international agenda not in words, but in deeds. Peace, security, sustainable development, ecology, humanitarian cooperation - Ashgabat has prepared specific proposals in all these areas, including draft resolutions and initiatives for holding international forums.

They combine the tradition of positive neutrality and a modern view of global challenges. For the world community, this is a chance to obtain new mechanisms of interaction, and for Turkmenistan, an opportunity to strengthen its authority and role as a mediator in international relations.

Ashgabat consistently promotes the ideas of peaceful conflict resolution, confidence-building and collective security and considers draft resolutions on the importance of the policy of neutrality and on the establishment of International Mediation Day.

In Proposal for Turkmenistan to develop a Special Guide on Neutrality under the auspices of the UN for initiating the creation of a Mediation Chamber for the Sake of Peace.

These initiatives consolidate Turkmenistan's role as a universal mediator for the international community, and they provide an opportunity to institutionalize peacekeeping experience, reduce the level of conflict, and expand dialogue mechanisms.

According to the statement, for the country itself, this is a strengthening of its political authority and confirmation of the uniqueness of the positive neutrality model, said a statement issued.

Strengthening the humanitarian foundations of international relations remains one of Turkmenistan's priorities, and Proposals include holding an international forum "Central Asia - a Space for Building a Peaceful Life", organizing a Global Summit on the Culture of Peace, Trust and Mutual Respect, and developing a Code of International Trust.

These steps allow Central Asia to reach a new level of perception as a region of not confrontation, but creation. For world politics, this opens up the prospect of forming a new system of values based on trust and respect. Turkmenistan is strengthening its image as a country that is capable of initiating innovative humanitarian approaches.

The geographical location of Turkmenistan strives to become an important link in Eurasian connectivity and the construction of modern ports, highways and railways turns the country into a transit hub between the North and South, East and West.

According to the statement, as the owner of some of the world's largest natural gas reserves, Turkmenistan views the energy sector as the main driving force of the economy.

The diversification of export routes remains a priority - from Central Asia and China to South Asia and Europe, and along with this, the country focuses on the development of renewable energy sources, which meet the global trends of the "green transition".

Modern development priorities include the digital economy, e-governance and the introduction of innovative technologies, and Turkmenistan views digitalisation as a tool for improving the efficiency of public administration and stimulating entrepreneurship.

At the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan will put forward several initiatives reflecting its strategic role in the global economy in the above areas.

Among them are proposals for draft resolutions on the declaration of the "UN Decade of Sustainable Transport" (2026-2035) and the key role of energy connectivity for sustainable development, as well as the creation of a Global Digital Integration Platform under the auspices of the UN.

For environmental diplomacy, in the context of climate challenges, effective water management is becoming a priority and Turkmenistan is actively promoting the idea of developing regional and global mechanisms for water diplomacy, calling for the joint use of transboundary rivers on an equitable basis.

For the humanitarian dimension, Turkmenistan pays considerable attention to education, healthcare and culture as basic conditions for sustainable development, and the country continues to strengthen international cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, advocating for the exchange of experience and integration into global educational and scientific initiatives.

Turkmenistan's initiatives in the humanitarian sphere also reflect the priority of strengthening human potential, including the international Conference "Women, Peace and Security" and the Creation of the Regional Platform for Training Young Peacekeepers.