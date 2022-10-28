UrduPoint.com

Turning AJK Into A True Welfare State In Top Priorities: AJK PM

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Turning AJK into a true welfare state in top priorities: AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) : A delegation of Ulema and Mushaikh Council of Azad Jammu Kashmir led by its chairman Allama Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui called on Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in the State metropolis on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that Ulemas have a key role in the promotion of tolerance and inter-ethnic harmony in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the establishment of a welfare state was the top priority of the incumbent AJK government.

The basic objective of the establishment of Rahmat-ul-lilaalameen Authority in Azad Kashmir was to promote the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) so that the society can be transformed into an Islamic welfare society.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan also assured the visiting delegation of his government's full support and said that the government would utilize all available resources to resolve problems of the council.

The visiting delegation also thanked the AJK PM for his support and assistance.

They also appreciated the AJK PM for resolving the problems of the refugees, increasing the amount of zakat and dowry funds and other pro-people initiatives of his government.

