Turning point in history: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)'s hijrah to Madinah and its everlasting impact on humanity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Rabiul Awal is the most joyous month for billions of Muslims celebrating the arrival of the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who reshaped world history through the peaceful propagation of Islam.

Declared as Rehmatul Lilalameen (mercy for all world), the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had broken the shackles of inequality, slavery and injustices in the Arab Peninsula, where he brought rival tribes to live together to live with peace and mutual coexistence.

"When the holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) left his beloved city of Makkah under the cover of night and migrated to Madinah, it was far more than a physical relocation, but it was the birth of a new chapter for islam and the Muslim Ummah," said Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb KP while talking to APP on Tuesday.

For over a decade, he said, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his followers faced brutal oppression in Makkah.

He said torture, injustices, social boycott, and threats to life had become daily realities for those people who accepted Islam.

Maulana Tayyab said the Hijrah (migration) was both a divine command and a strategic move, providing Muslims the chance to live and worship freely.

"Madinah (then known as Yathrib) opened its arms to the holy Prophet (PBUH). The people of the holy city, later known as the Ansar (Helpers), welcomed Him (PBUH) with immense love and respect, a great gesture that laid the foundation for one of the most inclusive, peaceful and just societies in history."

He said one of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s first actions in Madinah was to build the first mosque known as Masjid Nabvi, which became the center of not only spiritual activities but also social and political gatherings.

The last messenger then established a historic bond of brotherhood (Muakhat) between the Muhajirun (migrants from Makkah) and the Ansar, promoting values of unity, compassion, and mutual support.

"The Hijrah symbolizes the struggle for justice, the willingness to sacrifice for truth, and the hope for a better world," said Professor Dr Hifazatullah Khan of the Islamic Studies Department at Islamia College Peshawar while talking to APP.

In Madinah, he said the Prophet (PBUH) laid down the foundation of the first Islamic state, where laws were based on divine guidance and social justice.

"One of his most groundbreaking steps was drafting the Constitution of Madinah, a document guaranteeing rights and freedom of religion to all communities, including non-Muslims," he said.

Dr Hifazatullah said this pluralistic approach set a precedent for mutual coexistence and peace-building that is still studied by scholars, social scientists and diplomats today.

With a secure base in Madinah, he said that Islam began to flourish and spread in the Arab Peninsula, where key battles like Badr, Uhud, and the Trench were fought to defend the new Muslim community, and the unity of the people of Madinah played a crucial role in these battles successes.

"From this holy city, the Prophet PBUH sent letters to kings and emperors of other states, inviting them to Islam, which served as a testament to the confidence and stability the Hijrah brought to the Muslim cause.

"Today, the Hijrah is not just remembered, it is honoured. It marks the beginning of the Islamic Calendar and serves as a reminder of faith, resilience, and the importance of community."

Dr Hifazatullah said the peaceful conquest of holy Makkah was possible due to migration of the holy Prophet Muhammad PBUH where he pardoned all his rivals.

For Muslims around the world, the holy Prophet’s migration to Madinah has proved turning point for creating a just and peaceful society, built on the principles of tolerance, unity, and divine guidance.

The Hijrah teaches us to stand firm in our faith, even when facing adversity, and to strive for a better society through peace, patience, and justice.

Meanwhile, Rabiul Awal celebrations reached their peak in KP, where people decorated houses, markets, bazaars and vehicles expressing immeasurable love with the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Govt and private buildings were being decorated with colorful buntings, looking festive in Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At schools and colleges, naat competitions are being held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where speakers pay rich tributes to matchless services of the holy Prophet for Islam.