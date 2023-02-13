Tutor booked for sexually assaulting sixth grader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Wah Cantonment Police on Monday booked a tutor for sexually assaulting a sixth grader while teaching him in his house

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Monday booked a tutor for sexually assaulting a sixth grader while teaching him in his house.

Sultana Bibi has reported to Police that her son who was student of 6th grade at local school was getting home tuition from his teacher Tayyub, who during the studies, sexually assaulted him.

Police after medical examination, has confirmed the assault. A case was registered against the nominated accused followed by the haunt to arrest him.