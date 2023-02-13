UrduPoint.com

Tutor Booked For Sexually Assaulting Sixth Grader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Tutor booked for sexually assaulting sixth grader

The Wah Cantonment Police on Monday booked a tutor for sexually assaulting a sixth grader while teaching him in his house

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Monday booked a tutor for sexually assaulting a sixth grader while teaching him in his house.

Sultana Bibi has reported to Police that her son who was student of 6th grade at local school was getting home tuition from his teacher Tayyub, who during the studies, sexually assaulted him.

Police after medical examination, has confirmed the assault. A case was registered against the nominated accused followed by the haunt to arrest him.

Related Topics

Police Student Wah Cantonment From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop H ..

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project mana ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to we ..

Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to wellbeing: Mattar Al Tayer at WG ..

1 minute ago
 US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Time ..

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

2 seconds ago
 US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in ..

US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in 2nd Trip to Africa This Year

3 seconds ago
 KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sus ..

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sustainable power supply to Karac ..

8 minutes ago
 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.