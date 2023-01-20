TV anchor gets protective bail

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted TV anchor Shahid Masood a fourteen day protective bail in an FIR registered against him by Karachi police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted tv anchor Shahid Masood a fourteen day protective bail in an FIR registered against him by Karachi police.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Shahid Masood.

The petitioner adopted the stance that he wanted to appear before the relevant court in Karachi for relief but there was risk of his arrest by the police.

The court granted the protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 and instructed the petitioner to approach the relevant court within the said time.