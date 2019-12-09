TV cable employee found dead in office

The body of cable TV network employee was found from the Supply Office in the areas of Cantt. Police Station here on Monday

Police said, the TV cable employee named Zia ud Din son of Babar Rahman who came office last night for duty was found dead in mysterious condition in the morning by the other staffers.

Cantonment Police Station came to the spot to collect evidences and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Sources said that the smoke of generator caused the death but it would be finalized after the report of the postmortem.

Later, the body of cable TV employee was handed over to the family and his funeral prayer was also offered in his native town.