TV channels asked to form monitoring committees to ensure code compliance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Sunday directed all satellite television (TV) channels licensees to form an in-house committee for ensuring full compliance of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015.

"TV channels should ensure deployment of effective time delay mechanism and an impartial and independent Monitoring Committee/ Editorial Board be constituted as required under clause 17 of Electronic Media (Programs and Advertisement) Code of Conduct 2015," the directives issued by the PEMRA said.

Citing the suo moto case title 'Power Play on Ary News hosted by Arshad Sharif', the media regulatory authority said the monitoring committee or editorial board should be constituted in line with the Supreme Court's judgment given on September 12, 2018.

"With regard to the monitoring committee, we direct that licensees include (for each of its meetings) at least one practicing lawyer of at least 5 years or above practice, with adequate understanding of the law to advise the licensee regarding any potential violations of the Code of Conduct by programs to be aired in the future," it referred the relevant part of judgment in its directions.

The PEMRA said it had sent the same judgment, prohibiting from discussion on sub-judice matter to the tv channels time and again.

The authority said the Islamabad High Court, in a case titled "Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif vs. The State, etc." had taken notice of various talk shows held speculative discussion regarding the interim bail granted to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as a result of an alleged deal.

In the discussion, the court said some anchorperson had tried to malign judiciary image and integrity of Superior courts and make their judgment controversial.

The IHC also sought detailed report on the PEMRA actions regarding violation of the media code of conduct.

The PEMRA has been issuing repeated directives to channels and refrained from airing discussion views and analysis on sub-judice or under trial matters.

"It seems that some TV channels are deliberately violating instructions to tarnish the credibility of the Regulator before appellate forums," it explained.

The PEMRA, in its directives, also asked the news channels owners to disallow their platform to be used by anyone to mislead public through disinformation conjecturing and speculations. "Licensee shall be held responsible for any biased, unfair analysis or propaganda against judiciary and state institutions by their employees," it warned the media owners.

It also advised the media channels to invite the participants with due care having credibility as fair and unbiased analysts with requisite knowledge and expertise on the subject matter.

"Anchors hosting exclusive regular shows should not appear in talk shows whether own or other channels as subject matter expert," the directives said while pointing out the role of anchor mentioned in the PEMRA code of conduct that were supposed to moderate the programs in an objective, unbiased and impartial manner, excluding themselves from their personal opinions, biases and judgments on any issue.

"Non-compliance to the above directions' guidelines and orders of the Superior Courts shall compel the Authority to initiate legal action as per PEMRA laws," it said while advising the media channels to adhere the issued directions and laws.