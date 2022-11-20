TV must compete social media for its survival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :During the last fifty years television has played an important role in forming behaviors and changing the attitudes of the audience and now it must strive for survival by competing against fast-growing social media.

Chairman Department of Mass Communication at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Dr. Saqib Riaz expressed these views in connection to the World Television Day that is being marked on 21 November (Monday).

Talking to APP, Dr. Saqib Riaz said tv has been a source of entertainment, education, and information for the masses, and considering the importance of TV AIOU started a specialized masters level Television Production Program.

He said the program has been tailored according to the needs and requirements of the modern-day era for which the university has made necessary arrangements for studios and equipment for the practical training.

He said World Television Day is a time to renew the commitments of governments, organizations, and individuals to support the development of television media in providing unbiased information about important issues and events that affect society.

He informed that AIOU and other media institutions would hold discussions, presentations, and debates on the role of TV in Pakistan and its importance on World TV Day.

