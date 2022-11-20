UrduPoint.com

TV Must Compete Social Media For Its Survival

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 02:30 PM

TV must compete social media for its survival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :During the last fifty years television has played an important role in forming behaviors and changing the attitudes of the audience and now it must strive for survival by competing against fast-growing social media.

Chairman Department of Mass Communication at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Dr. Saqib Riaz expressed these views in connection to the World Television Day that is being marked on 21 November (Monday).

Talking to APP, Dr. Saqib Riaz said tv has been a source of entertainment, education, and information for the masses, and considering the importance of TV AIOU started a specialized masters level Television Production Program.

He said the program has been tailored according to the needs and requirements of the modern-day era for which the university has made necessary arrangements for studios and equipment for the practical training.

He said World Television Day is a time to renew the commitments of governments, organizations, and individuals to support the development of television media in providing unbiased information about important issues and events that affect society.

He informed that AIOU and other media institutions would hold discussions, presentations, and debates on the role of TV in Pakistan and its importance on World TV Day.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Social Media Allama Iqbal Open University November Media TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

5 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

19 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

21 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

21 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.