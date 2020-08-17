UrduPoint.com
TVET Allowed With No Classroom Teaching Involved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

TVET allowed with no classroom teaching involved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Federal Education and Provincial Training Monday decided to allow such technical and vocational training where no classroom teaching is involved.

With the emergence of COVID-19, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes were also closed with effect from March 13,2020 along with formal education institutes.

However after witnessing improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, convened an inter-provincial TVET Ministerial Conference today to discuss the possibility of gradually resumption of technical and vocational training in the country.

All the provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan participated in the meeting, discussed the matter in detail and gave their valuable input.

It was recommended that since technical and vocational training is not necessarily conducted in the classroom but there are many fields where trainings is delivered outside the classrooms in open space and factory premises.

For instances such construction related trainings as heavy machinery operators, heavy vehicle driving etc. do not need classroom teaching.

Similarly, there are trainings which take place at the factor premises and since almost the entire industry has opened up, therefore it is necessary to resume such trainings to fulfil their skilled workforce requirements. Therefore, it was recommended that such trainings can be resumed, where classroom teaching is not involved by ensuring strict observance of COVID-19 precautionary SOPs.

Considering the recommendation received from the provinces in the (TVET) sector, the Ministry of Federal Education and Provincial Training has decided to allow technical and vocational training, where no class room teaching is involved.

All technical and vocational training where class room teaching is integral part of training will resume only when formal educational institutes will reopen, as per decision of the government.

