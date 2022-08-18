TVET committee grants accreditation to 77 more institutes

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :TVET Accreditation and Quality Evaluation Committee on Thursday approved the accreditation of 77 more TVET Institutes.

The approval was given during the 20th meeting of TVET Accreditation and Quality Evaluation Committee (TA&QEC) held under the Chairmanship of Muhammad Hilal Sheikh, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Headquarters Islamabad.

The series of meetings were held for three days wherein accreditation assessment reports of 90 TVET institutes were presented for final approval.

The committee after thorough evaluation of assessment reports granted Institutional Accreditation to 31 TVET institutes while 46 TVET institutes were awarded Program Accreditation.

The Acting Executive Director, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Mujeeb-ur-Rehman appreciated the role of National Accreditation Council and TA&QEC for uplifting the quality of Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) institutes across Pakistan.

He shared the steps taken by NAVTTC which contributed to national human resource development and had generated a large number of employment opportunities for the skilled youth benefiting them as well as the national economy.

He said the government was focusing on imparting quality and demand driven skills among youth. He said that NAVTTC, under the guidance of Minister for Education and Professional Training, Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain, had taken numerous steps to organize Skills and TVET system of the country on modern lines, and was delivering high quality training, as per international standards.

The Chairman, National Accreditation Council for Technical and Vocational Stream (NAC-TVS), Mian Waqas Masood thanked the Committee members for their valuable presence and briefed the participants about performance of the National Accreditation Council and informed the participants that in addition to 535 locally accreted institutes 10 institutes had been internationally accredited and six other institutes were being processed for international accreditation.

NAVTTC, under the guidance of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, imparted training to about 379,350 youth, and trained 75,000 in high-tech trades, with 71% employment rate. Another batch of 63,000 youth are being given skill trainings through 930 training partners and reputed universities.

TVET Accreditation & Quality Evaluation Committee (TA&QEC) is a technical Committee constituted to evaluate the Accreditation assessment visit reports for making recommendations regarding grant of accreditation status or otherwise.

The meeting was attended by 21 members from all Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authorities (TVETAs), Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), National University of Technology (NUTECH), National Skills University (NSU), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Chambers of Commerce and All Pakistan Textile Mills Associations (APTMA).