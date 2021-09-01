UrduPoint.com

TVET Inks Collaboration With Private Enterprises To Generate Jobs For Balochistan Youth

QUETTA, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) Sector Support Programme in collaboration with the Balochistan Women Business Association (BWBA) in Quetta has been empowering women entrepreneurs in setting up their businesses and starting work in the formal sector.

During a media visit arranged by the TVET Sector Support Programme, the Chairperson of the BWBA Sana Durrani, briefed the attending journalists at the facility on the fact that approximately 5,000 skilled women are registered in the BWBA and working in three major sectors of Livestock, Agriculture and Handicrafts comprising of Local Embroideries.

She praised the partnership of the TVET Sector Support Programme for providing Technical and Vocational Education and Trainings, helping the BWBA to train 500 skilled women in numerous trades to establish finishing units and to start a small business for them.

During the facility tour, the journalist delegates were briefed about the institutions' capacity in providing training facilities to trainees. They also interacted with the enrolled trainees to share their personal experiences.

Regional Coordinator TVET Sector Support Programme, Faisal Ehsan said through the training fund initiative of TVET Sector Support Programme, as many as 1,784 men and women have been trained in pertinent skills in Balochistan during the last four years.

"TVET training courses play an important role in the economic prosperity of Balochistan's women," he added. The Programme is funded by the European Union, Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy. In second phase of its implementation, programme is supporting competency-based-training of 36,800 men and women on the indigenous and industry-demand-driven trades. The second phase of programme has funding of 62.5 million euro for implementation of reforms in the TVET sector on national, provincial and regional level.

The TVET Sector Support Programme has been involved in promoting multiple private partnerships. He said that partnering institutes of TVET Sector Support Programme regularly coordinate with private sector for training methodology improvement and learner job placement.

To promote the private sector engagement, TVET Sector Support Programme engages implementing partners to draw agreement with enterprises for labour demand, input in curriculum, governance and participation in institute management, provide on-the-job training placements and also assess trainees as per Pakistan National Vocational Qualification Framework standards.

