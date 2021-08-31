UrduPoint.com

TVET Organizes Visit Of Technical Training Centres In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:20 PM

TVET organizes visit of technical training centres in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :TVET sector support programme has arranged a comprehensive media tour of the Technical Training Centres operating in the Balochistan.

These Technical Training Centres have a vital role in providing industry-driven technical education and vocational training to the youth.

A group of senior journalists from leading media outlets was invited to tour the facilities and to get a first-hand experience of the learning environment of a Technical Training Centre that uses the Workplace-Based Training (WBT) approach to develop skilled human resource in-line with market demands and increasing graduates' chances of getting more employment opportunities.

The Principal of the Women's Technical Training Centre (WTTC) Quetta held a briefing session to provide a detailed overview of the institute's working progress and in-house training facilities provided by TVET Sector Support Programme.

Following the introduction, the media team was escorted to the technical training laboratories and other facilities in the institute, where they had one-on-one interaction sessions with trainees to discuss their learning experiences. WTTC offers training for the occupations of Computer Operator, Office Assistant, and Cook.

While Boys Technical Training Center (BTTC) is preparing skilled labourers such as Computer Operators, HV AC Technicians, and Auto Electricians. A total of, 120 students (male and female) are enrolled in various training courses in the projects supported at WTTC and BTTC through the training fund initiative of TVET Sector Support Programme, which is working with NAVTTC, provincial TEVTAs and PVTC since 2011 for bringing reforms in TVET Sector.

These projects aim to introduce Workplace-Based Training and Cooperative Vocational Training in selected trades in Balochistan. That training opportunity also supports in increased engagement of private sector in Balochistan. It will also make the active participation and contribution of the partnering enterprises as priority from the inception to the end of the project.

The programme is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) with collaboration of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), which is being funded by the European Union and the governments of the Federal Republic of Germany and Norway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education Norway European Union Germany Male Progress Women Market Media From Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sale ..

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Con ..

17 minutes ago
 Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try ..

Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try their hand at making music

24 minutes ago
 SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoonâ€™s walkway

39 minutes ago
 Samsungâ€™s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsungâ€™s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

1 hour ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.