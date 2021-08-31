TVET organizes visit of technical training centres in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :TVET sector support programme has arranged a comprehensive media tour of the Technical Training Centres operating in the Balochistan.

These Technical Training Centres have a vital role in providing industry-driven technical education and vocational training to the youth.

A group of senior journalists from leading media outlets was invited to tour the facilities and to get a first-hand experience of the learning environment of a Technical Training Centre that uses the Workplace-Based Training (WBT) approach to develop skilled human resource in-line with market demands and increasing graduates' chances of getting more employment opportunities.

The Principal of the Women's Technical Training Centre (WTTC) Quetta held a briefing session to provide a detailed overview of the institute's working progress and in-house training facilities provided by TVET Sector Support Programme.

Following the introduction, the media team was escorted to the technical training laboratories and other facilities in the institute, where they had one-on-one interaction sessions with trainees to discuss their learning experiences. WTTC offers training for the occupations of Computer Operator, Office Assistant, and Cook.

While Boys Technical Training Center (BTTC) is preparing skilled labourers such as Computer Operators, HV AC Technicians, and Auto Electricians. A total of, 120 students (male and female) are enrolled in various training courses in the projects supported at WTTC and BTTC through the training fund initiative of TVET Sector Support Programme, which is working with NAVTTC, provincial TEVTAs and PVTC since 2011 for bringing reforms in TVET Sector.

These projects aim to introduce Workplace-Based Training and Cooperative Vocational Training in selected trades in Balochistan. That training opportunity also supports in increased engagement of private sector in Balochistan. It will also make the active participation and contribution of the partnering enterprises as priority from the inception to the end of the project.

The programme is being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) with collaboration of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), which is being funded by the European Union and the governments of the Federal Republic of Germany and Norway.