TVET provides Fashion Designing Toolkits to promote entrepreneurship

The TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) under its component, 'Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan' on Friday provided fashion designing toolkits to returning migrants and locals,who received training in a workshop on entrepreneurship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) under its component, 'Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan' on Friday provided fashion designing toolkits to returning migrants and locals,who received training in a workshop on entrepreneurship.

A toolkits handover ceremony was organized in Lahore by TVET under its SSP initiative funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), a news release said.

On the occasion, Deputy Head of TVET Sector Support Programme Raja Saad Khan also expressed his views while addressing the beneficiaries. He informed that the TVET Sector Support Programme was funded by the European Union, Germany and Norway, and being implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fo rInternationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in partnership with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

It was also working in close collaboration with the provincial Technical education and Vocational Training Authorities (TEVTAs) and several not-for-profit, public and private sector organisations.

"The German Development Cooperation considers upskilling in the informal labour market of Pakistan to be pivotal for the economic growth of the country and financial independence of individuals. The economic stability of a country's workers, specifically those belonging to the informal sector is directly proportionate to a stable economy," he added.

GIZ Pakistan he said aimed to support small businesses and self-employment through the provision of in-kind support.

"Our approach is beneficiaries-centred and the Career & Entrepreneurship Advisory Services, and Employment Promotion interventions encourage and motivate the Pakistani beneficiaries to become self-sustainable in the long run",he also added.

Prior to the handover ceremony of the toolkits,a workshop on Career & Entrepreneurship Advisory was held to provide training to the beneficiaries. Beneficiaries from Punjab and KP, who participated in the workshop, will now be able to become entrepreneurs and initiate their own start-up upon their return to their homes.

Zulaikha Khan,a returnee from Saudi Arabia, while collecting his fashion designing toolkit at the event said, "When I returned to Pakistan, I struggled a lot. I could not find any support or any opportunity that would support us � the returning migrants. This is a revolutionary step and the tool kits we are receiving today will enable us to run our own businesses and become financially stable."The 'Reintegration of Returnees in Pakistan' component of TVET SSP, aims to facilitate the socio-economic development of Pakistani returnees and the locals by offering them quick and effective start-up opportunities, especially in Punjab and KP, as these regions are most affected by return migration.

The component will support 15,000 individuals,including 6,500 returnees from Germany and Gulf Cooperation Council(GCC) countries through various support measures including Career and Entrepreneurship Advisory Services, Competency-based Training & Assessments(CBT&A), Recognition of Prior Learning, and Employment Promotion.