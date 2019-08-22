TVET sector of Pakistan is crucial to its social and economic development: Australian Ambassador

Strengthening the TVET sector of Pakistan was crucial to its social and economic development and Australia would fully support the country in its journey to boost the TVET sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Strengthening the TVET sector of Pakistan was crucial to its social and economic development and Australia would fully support the country in its journey to boost the TVET sector.

This was stated by the High Commissioner Australia, Dr Geoffrey Shaw in a meeting held here with the Chairman of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Syed Javed Hassan on Thursday.

The aim of the meeting was to identify growing dynamics of technological innovations and e-learning in the TVET sector and increase collaboration and accreditation with vocational training institutes of Australia for maximum international recognition of Pakistani TVET graduates.

Dr. Shaw appreciated the initiatives of the government through 'Skills for All" strategy and expressed interest to explore various areas of collaboration in the TVET sector between Pakistan and Australia.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Javed Hassan said that extensive development of technologies and e-learning has considerably changed the dynamics of vocational and professional education in the current economic climate and global workplace.

To adapt at the pace of evolving TVET system we were focusing on formulating a comprehensive reform process to implement practical paradigms that reach beyond conventional learning techniques that resonates with the government's "Skills for All" strategy" he added.

"Recognizing the importance of competence-based models of learning, reducing barriers between vocational and academic education, greater employer engagement, implementing new apprenticeship model and including distance learning are paramount factors to tailor the needs of diversified TVET system of the country", said the Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan.

"With the development of the knowledge economy, innovation is needed to reshape the TVET landscape and to respond to the challenges of global competition.

We are also designing new programs and courses to increase access and relevance of TVET sector in Pakistan. Another focus was on teaching good work ethic and appropriate social behavior to prepare our workforce for international employment", he added.