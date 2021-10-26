TVET SSP playing decisive role in socio-economic uplift of the community: Governor

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Tuesday said the Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021 has been offering great opportunity and served as a platform to connect qualified jobseekers that are specially trained in vocational and technical trades with renowned recruiters and HR professionals from leading enterprises

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Tuesday said the Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021 has been offering great opportunity and served as a platform to connect qualified jobseekers that are specially trained in vocational and technical trades with renowned recruiters and HR professionals from leading enterprises.

While addressing a function of Hunnar Rozgar mela 2021 organized in Quetta, the governor mentioned that programmes like TVET SSP were playing a decisive role in socio-economic uplift of the community and they bring awareness to the youth to best utilize their learned skilled in regional and national development of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

He also appreciated the role of relevant sectors for providing training youth and creating their abilities which would be utilized for betterment of the country.

Earlier, the Governor Balochistan was briefed about the Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021 which organized in Quetta to support linking up almost 900 young trained jobseekers with recruiters and Human Resource professionals from leading enterprises of Quetta, who were looking to fill 400 job vacancies.

The event was organized to provide an opportunity to trained youth for employment based on their skills and play a productive role in the country's development by working in key economic sector, said in detail briefing.

The concerned official said this Skills Show and Recruitment Drive was made possible with the support of the TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP),funded by the European Union, the Federal Republic of Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy. TVET SSP is implemented by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission and Deutsche Gesellschaft for Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Through this Mela, TVET SSP showcased the top training institutes in Balochistan that are providing competency-based training to young people in key sectors prioritised by industry. It also promoted the contribution of Business and Industry Associations (BIAs) and enterprises in providing on-the-job trainings and employment to the youth of this region, said in the briefing.

Speaking at the occasion of Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021 ceremony, Her Excellency, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Ms. Androulla Kaminara, commented "Our ultimate goal in supporting the TVET sector is to make sure that young men and women in Pakistan can find decent employment and contribute to the much-needed inclusive economic growth of the country. Today's event shows that the efforts of engaging employers with the TVET system have borne fruit. I am delighted to see that the skills which the young people have learnt are equipping them to find better jobs in areas where the industry needs to recruit," she added.

Mr. Olaf Handloegten, Cluster Coordinator, Training and Sustainable Growth for Decent Jobs GIZ-Pakistan while sharing about contribution of TVET Sector Support Programme said that "As-many-as 950 graduates from 13 different TVET institutes are going to visit recruitment installs of 34 national and multinational enterprises for various employment opportunities against 400 vacant jobs in just one day today.

Through the TVET Sector Support Programme, our vision is to promote the private sector engagement for enhanced employability of TVET graduates and today's event is one of the glimpses of this intention," he said.

He said the Hunar Rozgar Mela marks the public-private partnership in creating job opportunities for a trained skilled force of Balochistan. This is in line with the Government of Pakistan's commitment towards employment promotion and skills delivery by engaging the private sector.

Measures taken by the Government of Pakistan through the TVET Sector Support Programme include involving the private sector in management of training institutes through Institute Management Committees (IMCs), establishment of the National and Provincial Skills Forum, and engaging business industry associations and chambers of commerce, he added.

The other speakers said the specific objective of TVET Sector Support Programme is to improve governance and private sector participation in the TVET sector to enhance access to quality skills development that meets demand of the labour market.

The project, since inception of its second phase in 2017, has so far achieved training of approximately 42,000 young men and women in various competency-based occupations, they added.

The speakers further maintained that it has assisted national and provincial TVET authorities in recognition of prior learning of around 31,200 men and women across Pakistan. For human resource development of TVET officials, the programme has trained as-many-as 5,000 teachers, assessors, principals and TVET personnel. TVET SSP has supported in accreditation of 330 institutes for promoting workplace-based training and private sector led management of training. 491 IMCs have been established and almost 1,580 partnerships are signed.

Under the TVET SSP training fund initiative in Sindh and Balochistan 12,500 trainees have graduated and 8,653 trainees are currently enrolled, they said adding the programme has engaged 81 training institutes for imparting workplace-based training under 62 agreements Up to 60% of employment is so far facilitated in Sindh and Balochistan through these measures.

This program has engaged 4 BIAs in Sindh and 4 in Balochistan through the institutes in the entire training process i.e., up to employment facilitation, they said.

The event was graced by the presence of Honourable Governor Baluchistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha, Her Excellency, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mather Niaz Rana, Cluster Coordinator, Training and Sustainable Growth for Decent Jobs GIZ-Pakistan, Mr. Olaf Handloegten, NAVTTC and Balochistan TEVTArepresentatives and representatives of business community of Balochistan and TVET academia.