Tw Drug Pusher Arrested, Heroin Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Saddar police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered
heavy quantity of heroin from their possession.
A police spokesman said that Saddar police conducted a raid and arrested two drug pushers,
Irfan and Mudassar Ali.
The police recovered 2.32-kg heroin from their possession while further investigation was
under progress, he added.
