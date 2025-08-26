Open Menu

Tw Drug Pusher Arrested, Heroin Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Tw drug pusher arrested, heroin recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Saddar police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two drug traffickers and recovered

heavy quantity of heroin from their possession.

A police spokesman said that Saddar police conducted a raid and arrested two drug pushers,

Irfan and Mudassar Ali.

The police recovered 2.32-kg heroin from their possession while further investigation was

under progress, he added.

