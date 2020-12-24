TWAS' Atta ur Rehman Award in Chemistry 2020 to be conferred upon Dr. Basant Giri from Nepal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The World academy of Science (Italy) has announced to confer its Atta ur Rahman Award in Chemistry - 2020 on Dr. Basant Giri from Nepal for his outstanding research in the field of chemistry.

TWAS, being jointly financed by the Government and Italy and UNESCO, was established by Nobel Laureate, Prof. Abdus Salam (late) in Trieste, Italy.

It was some ten years ago that the Academy instituted a special prize as a tribute to leading scientist of Pakistan, Dr. Atta ur Rehman and since then has been awarding this to young scientists from the third world, particularly Asia and Africa, for their remarkable contributions in the field of chemistry.

According to a spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, Karachi University, the prize covers a cash award of USD 5,000 and a prize certificate adding that the prize has been sponsored by Searle Pharmaceuticals.