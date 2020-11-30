UrduPoint.com
Twelve Areas Sealed Over Increase In COVID-19 Cases In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :In order to control the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration Rawalpindi has imposed smart lockdown in various parts of the district to ensure public safety.

According to a notification issued here, the 12 areas including 8 in Rawalpindi city,3 in Gujar Khan and one in Wah Cantt have been sealed from November 29 midnight till December 8 include Airport housing society ,Mirza colony,Tench Bhata,Street 3,Block A,Tehmasamabad,Block D,Sattelite Town,New Malpur 7th road,Satelite town, Shaheen town phase 2, Dhoke Kangal, Gulzar Quaid street 17 and Farooq Azam road in Rawalpindi, Barki Jadeed, Jermote kalan and Mohalla Zargaran in Gujar Khan and Lalarukh area in Wah Cantt.

The notification said that the decision was taken in larger public interest and was taken in exercise of powers conferred under section 4 c,5(1)e,5(1)(f) of "the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020" to ensure public safety, control exit and entry and conserve lives.

There will be controlled entry and exit in the said areas identified as hotspots of C virus disease, the notification elaborated.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Capt® Anwar ul Haq told media that maximum arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality.

He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

