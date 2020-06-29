Twelve centers established for purchasing locusts

Twelve centers established for purchasing of locusts in Tharparkar district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Twelve centers established for purchasing of locusts in Tharparkar district.

It was decided in a meeting presided by Director Agriculture and research council Attaullah & Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawz soho here on Monday.

Meeting has approved to start purchasing of locusts live or dead from July 01 at the Rate of Rs 15 per kilogram.

Officials said that for this purpose 12 locusts centers were established including 2 each in Chachro,Islamkot, Mithi and Daahli while four more centers will be established in other parts of the district. They said that for purchasing grasshopper services of Non governmental organisations (NGOs) were also hired.