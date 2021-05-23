Twelve die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Twelve more patients died of COVID-19 while 38 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Sunday that 608 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,166 while 18,722 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 163 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 61 at DHQ Hospital and 49 were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 685 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.