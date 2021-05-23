UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:20 PM

Twelve die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Twelve more patients died of COVID-19 while 38 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Sunday that 608 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,166 while 18,722 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 163 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 61 at DHQ Hospital and 49 were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 685 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

5 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

1 hour ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

2 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

3 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.