Twelve doctors of Nishtar Hospital tested positive for Coronovirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Exactly twelve doctors serving at Nishtar Hospital tested positive for novel Coronovirus besides six others here, says Pakistan Medical Association(PMA).

A spokesperson for PMA(Multan Chapter), Dr Zulqarnain Haider told APP on Sunday that our frontline force against COVID- 19 were tested positive due to insufficient facilities at the hospital.

He said PMA called for safety kits for medical staff confronting with the viral disease adding that the association would leave no stone unturned to help their colleagues besides other patients in these troubled times.

He said that they would urge authorities in health department to ascertain the cause and determine the Names of people who are responsible for insufficient facilities at Nishtar Hospital.

He alleged that no one was taking care of medical staff at the health facility as for as safety kits are concerned.