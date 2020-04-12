UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twelve Doctors Of Nishtar Hospital Tested Positive For Coronovirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:20 PM

Twelve doctors of Nishtar Hospital tested positive for Coronovirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Exactly twelve doctors serving at Nishtar Hospital tested positive for novel Coronovirus besides six others here, says Pakistan Medical Association(PMA).

A spokesperson for PMA(Multan Chapter), Dr Zulqarnain Haider told APP on Sunday that our frontline force against COVID- 19 were tested positive due to insufficient facilities at the hospital.

He said PMA called for safety kits for medical staff confronting with the viral disease adding that the association would leave no stone unturned to help their colleagues besides other patients in these troubled times.

He said that they would urge authorities in health department to ascertain the cause and determine the Names of people who are responsible for insufficient facilities at Nishtar Hospital.

He alleged that no one was taking care of medical staff at the health facility as for as safety kits are concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Zulqarnain Haider Sunday

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

12 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

12 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.