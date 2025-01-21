Open Menu

Twelve Dolphin Squad Officers Honoured For Outstanding Performance In Crime Prevention

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Tuesday presented certificates and cash rewards to 12 Dolphin Squad officers in recognition of their excellent performance during their duties.

A police spokesman told APP that the honoured officers included Head Constables Shahid Ali, Asad Malik, Arshad, Osama Afzal, Mohammad Khan, Yasir Iqbal, Suleman Ali, Saad Tahir, Arshman, Abdul Rehman, Osama Kabir, and Osama, who were all recognized for their proactive approach and diligence in ensuring public safety.

According to a statement from the DIG Islamabad's office, the officers had successfully seized 13 stolen mobile phones and illegal weapons, including two SMG guns, one MP5, and a 9mm pistol along with ammunition, during their routine checks.

Their arrests of wanted criminals and recovery of illicit items highlighted their dedication and commitment to combating crime in the capital city.

While addressing the officers, DIG Syed Ali Raza emphasized the importance of bravery, discipline, and transparency within the Islamabad Police.

He assured the officers that their efforts were recognized at both the national and international levels and appreciated their commitment to maintaining peace and safety in Islamabad.

"You are all an integral part of a prestigious police force. Your work makes a significant impact not only in Islamabad but on a larger scale as well," said DIG Raza.

The awarded officers expressed gratitude for the recognition and committed to continuing their work with the same passion and dedication./APP-rzr-mkz

