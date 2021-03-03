UrduPoint.com
Twelve Gangs Of Criminals Smashed, 36 Held In Two Months Of 2021

Khanewal district police have smashed a dozen gangs of criminals by arresting their 36 gang members in operations conducted during first two months of 2021

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Khanewal district police have smashed a dozen gangs of criminals by arresting their 36 gang members in operations conducted during first two months of 2021.

Police traced 56 cases and recovered looted property worth over Rs 2.5 million during last January and February, police spokesman said.

In addition to this, police also resolved two blind murder cases and arrested 267 proclaimed offenders.

DPO Muhmmad Ali Waseem said that operations against criminals have been intensified adding that 156 cases were registered on possession of illegal weapons and a Kalashanakov, 125 pistols, two rifles, eight guns/repeaters 12 bore, four revolvers and 500 bullets were recovered from them.

