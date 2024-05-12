Open Menu

Twelve Held In Ongoing Police Crackdown Against Drug Dealers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Twelve held in ongoing police crackdown against drug dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) In a decisive move against drug trafficking, the Rawalpindi police have apprehended 12 drug dealers involved in the illicit trade. Police also recovered approximately 10.5 kg drugs from their possession.

Police spokesman told on Sunday that Taxila police held eight drug dealers namely Wajid, Waheed, Jameel, Ahmed, Jahangir, Osama, Zahid, Abdul Qadir and recovered more than 8 kg drugs from their possession.

Similarly, Saddar Barooni police recovered 1.

4 kg from Saeedullah while, Rata Amaral police recovered 510 grams charas from Jahangir. Following operation, Kalar Syedan police recovered 210 grams of charas from Tanveer while City police recovered 220 grams of charas from Shahzad.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in possession.

City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action would be carried out against such elements involved in illegal businesses.

