Twelve Held In Ongoing Police Crackdown Against Drug Dealers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) In a decisive move against drug trafficking, the Rawalpindi police have apprehended 12 drug dealers involved in the illicit trade. Police also recovered approximately 10.5 kg drugs from their possession.
Police spokesman told on Sunday that Taxila police held eight drug dealers namely Wajid, Waheed, Jameel, Ahmed, Jahangir, Osama, Zahid, Abdul Qadir and recovered more than 8 kg drugs from their possession.
Similarly, Saddar Barooni police recovered 1.
4 kg from Saeedullah while, Rata Amaral police recovered 510 grams charas from Jahangir. Following operation, Kalar Syedan police recovered 210 grams of charas from Tanveer while City police recovered 220 grams of charas from Shahzad.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in possession.
City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action would be carried out against such elements involved in illegal businesses.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat police arrested 18 suspects including two drug dealers5 minutes ago
-
Watercourses to be cemented across province: Maryam15 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetable increasing day by day15 minutes ago
-
Hailstorms, heavy downpour damage standing wheat crops in district Abbottabad15 minutes ago
-
Man abducted from Wah15 minutes ago
-
PNCA starts registration in music, arts classes15 minutes ago
-
IESCO announces power suspension programme15 minutes ago
-
A centre to protect and promote Taxila stone carving art was inaugurated.16 minutes ago
-
Three criminals arrested, hashish recovered25 minutes ago
-
Nurses association commends Punjab CM for healthcare initiatives25 minutes ago
-
Martyred AJK CoP Sub Inspector Adnan Qureshi was laid to rest with full state honors in Mirpur25 minutes ago
-
Four involved in murder of cops killed in encounter25 minutes ago