Twelve held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) ::Police claimed on Monday to have arrested twelve drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of various polices station conducted raids in different areas of the district and arrested Atif, Umer Rafique, Arfan, Shahid Mehmood, Rasheed, Javed Sarwar, Shehzad, Munir Ahmed, Imran, Arif, Inayat Khan and Irfan, and recovered 19kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.