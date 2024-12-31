Open Menu

Twelve Injured In Sahiwal Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Twelve injured in Sahiwal road accident

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) At least twelve persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Arifwala area of Sahiwal district of Punjab, tv channels, quoting Rescue sources, reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven passenger bus was moving towards its destination when suddenly, the driver lost control over the steering and the bus overturned near Arifwala road.

As a result, some twelve persons including women and children were injured in the incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and started shifting the injured to nearby hospital. A police team

also reached the spot and started investigation.

