Twelve killed in bus accident at Kallar Kahar

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :At least twelve people were killed and several others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred near Kallar Kahar, area of Chakwal district, according to media reports.

According to details, a bus en route to Lahore from Islamabad, reportedly with passengers going to attend a wedding ceremony, overturned due to a tyre burst at Kallar Kahar's salt range area.

As a result, twelve passengers died on the spot, whereas 65 people sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the Motorway police were trying to evacuate people trapped inside the bus. The rescue operation which is being hampered due to the less visibility at night, and is continuing till the filling of this report.

STJ