Twelve Milk Suppliers Arrested, 460 Liters Substandard Milk Discarded

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The District administration in an ongoing operation against selling of substandard food items disposed of around 460 liters adulterated milk and arrested twelve milk suppliers from the cantonment here Thursday.

The inspection team of district administration comprising In-charge Milk Testing Laboratory KP and concerned officials of the Livestock Department collected samples of milk from various shops.

The team arrested twelve milk sellers after finding mixture of water, baking soda and illicit powdered milk from their shops.

According to a spokesman of the District administration, crackdown on selling of unwholesome food items would continue and utmost efforts would be made to provide quality food items to people.

The administration has requested the people to cooperate with the teams to identify elements which had put innocent lives at risk by adulteration.

