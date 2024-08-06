Twelve more connections disconnected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force continued operations on a daily basis and disconnected twelve more connections.

Three consumers were disconnected over installing metres out of service which caused gas leakage to the department.

Four consumers meters were found to be suspicious of counter broken, due to which all four meters were disconnected and sent to the laboratory.

Likewise, four consumers' meters were found to be suspicious of seal tampering, so their meters were also disconnected and sent to the laboratory.

Besides one consumer's meter was disconnected for using the compressor.

Apart from this, the meters of two consumers were found to be away from the meter service and they were transferred to the meter service.

The extensions of five consumers were removed over providing gas to more than one home.

The In charge UFG control gave a task for checking all areas in which illegal colonies would be checked.