Twelve Pakistani, Taliban Militants Killed In Attack In Afghanistan - Local Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:27 PM

Twelve Pakistani, Taliban Militants Killed in Attack in Afghanistan - Local Authorities

Three Pakistani militants and nine Taliban members have been killed in an attack in the Momandra district of the Afghan eastern province of Nangarhar, the local governor's office said in a statement on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Three Pakistani militants and nine Taliban members have been killed in an attack in the Momandra district of the Afghan eastern province of Nangarhar, the local governor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the Nangarhar governor's office, the militants were killed in the Ghoraki area of the Momandra district on Wednesday morning.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades.

