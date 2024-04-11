Twelve people drown as boat capsizes in Indus river

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Twelve people were reported to be drowned on Thursday as a tourist boat overturned in Indus river near Swabi.

According to rescue sources, a boat carrying about twelve passengers was capsized and one of them was rescued. However, the bodies of two people, were fished out, reported by a private news channel.

The search operation to recover bodies of missing persons was launched.