Twelve People Injured In Khanozai Accident In Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:06 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as twelve people including women and children were injured in a collision between a passenger van and vehicle on National Highway near Khanozai area of Balochistan on Thursday.
According to police sources, a passenger van carrying commuters was on its way when a vehicle hit it which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.
As a result, twelve men including women and children received injuries and were rushed to civil hospital.
Police have registered a case.