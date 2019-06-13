Twelve people injured in Khanozai accident in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as twelve people including women and children were injured in a collision between a passenger van and vehicle on National Highway near Khanozai area of Balochistan on Thursday.

According to police sources, a passenger van carrying commuters was on its way when a vehicle hit it which was coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, twelve men including women and children received injuries and were rushed to civil hospital.

Police have registered a case.