Twelve Private Members’ Bills Referred To Committees For Further Review
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday referred as many as 12 private members’ bills to the relevant standing committees for detailed consideration and consultation.
The bills introduced included, The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Parliamentary Budget Office Bill, 2025, The Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Al Musaddiq Institute of Higher education Bill, 2025, The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Toll Plaza Rationalization and Equity Bill, 2025, The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Rawal International University, Islamabad Bill, 2025, The Pakistan General Cosmetics (Repeal) Bill, 2025 and Trade Organizations Act, 2013[The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2025].
