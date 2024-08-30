Twelve Terrorists Killed In Tirah Valley IBO
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Twelve terrorists were killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Tirah Valley, Khyber District on August 28 and 29 after the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location amid intense exchange of fire
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Twelve terrorists were killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Tirah Valley, Khyber District on August 28 and 29 after the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location amid intense exchange of fire.
"Since 20 August 2024, Security Forces are conducting extensive Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley, Khyber District, on reported presence of Khawarij," an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
These operations have resulted into major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij and its affiliates, and so far, thirty seven terrorists have been sent to hell, while fourteen terrorists have suffered serious injuries.
"The IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and Khawrij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
One killed, five injured in road mishap
River Indus still flow in medium, low flood
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tributes to Baba Bulhey Shah
Typhoon Shanshan churns up Japan, up to six dead
Verstappen quickest in opening F1 Italian GP practice
Shaheen Shah Afridi released from Test squad
Five terrorists killed in three separate IBOs conducted in Balochistan
BISP collaborate with Riphah International to provide skill training to its bene ..
Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applicatio ..
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One killed, five injured in road mishap3 minutes ago
-
River Indus still flow in medium, low flood3 minutes ago
-
ECO, ECI heads vow to enhance economic & cultural cooperation3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif pays tributes to Baba Bulhey Shah3 minutes ago
-
Five terrorists killed in three separate IBOs conducted in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
BISP collaborate with Riphah International to provide skill training to its beneficiaries3 minutes ago
-
Kisan card initiative makes easier access to agri inputs for farmers23 minutes ago
-
Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applications of 4 NADRA offici ..28 minutes ago
-
Inside story of PM Shehbaz's meeting with Maulana Fazl comes to light43 minutes ago
-
107 power pilferers caught, Rs 8.45m fine imposed in MEPCO region in single day31 minutes ago
-
Chairman Safora town inspect situation after rain31 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi grieved over demise of 12 of family members at Dir Up ..31 minutes ago