Twenty Accused Violating Section 144 And Corona Virus: Attock Police

Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:31 PM

Police have started taking action against those violating section 144 and Corona Virus preventive measures and booked more than twenty accused in this context

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have started taking action against those violating section 144 and Corona Virus preventive measures and booked more than twenty accused in this context.

As per Attock Police PRO Taimoor Alizai 14 persons have booked by Jand police including four cattle dealers for arranging cattle market in Domel , Attock City police booked nine shopkeepers including tailors and tent service dealers for opening shops and Hasanabdal police booked an accused for arranging Walima of his son in village Kalu Pind.

Meanwhile police have also intensified patroling and checking on entry amid exit points of the district to maintain law and order and ensure security of the people across the district .

