Twenty Houses Reduced To Ashes In Tharparkar
Wed 04th March 2020
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 20 houses of Meghwar community burnt to ashes in two fire incidents occurred in a village Soora Chand of Tharparkar district on Wednesday.
According to details, the fire suddenly erupted and engulfed mud houses. The fire also caused loss of valuables. However, no loss of lives was reported.