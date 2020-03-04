UrduPoint.com
Twenty Houses Reduced To Ashes In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:19 PM

Twenty houses reduced to ashes in Tharparkar

Over 20 houses of Meghwar community burnt to ashes in two fire incidents occurred in a village Soora Chand of Tharparkar district on Wednesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 20 houses of Meghwar community burnt to ashes in two fire incidents occurred in a village Soora Chand of Tharparkar district on Wednesday.

According to details, the fire suddenly erupted and engulfed mud houses. The fire also caused loss of valuables. However, no loss of lives was reported.

