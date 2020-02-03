Twenty injured as passenger bus overturns in Tandlianwala

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :At least twenty passengers were critically wounded when a passenger bus suddenly overturned at Satiana Road near Tandlianwala on early Monday morning.

The incident took place near Tandlianwala when bus over turned after crashing into a tractor tractor, rescue officials said.

The Rescue 1122 reached at the scene and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Tandlianwala, a private news channel reported.

Police said the bus was already exceeding the safety speed limits, and the failure of brakes made the situation even worse.