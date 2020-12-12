Twenty more Covid-19 positive cases reported in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Twenty more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Tharparkar district taking tally of positive cases to 1814.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gordhan Das and district focal person for corona Dr Aneel Kumar on Saturday sharing details about corona updates said that Health department had taken 198 samples for detecting pandemic during last 24 hours out of them 20 tested positive and 252 negative, while 48,827 tests have so far been conducted out of them 1814 emerged positive with positivity rate of 4%.

They said that out of infected patients 1714 (94.49%) have been recovered while the number of active cases is 95 with 5.24% recovery ratio while 5 patients have died. DHO further said that as many as 64661 patients reported negative while reports of 199 patients not yet received.