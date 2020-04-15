UrduPoint.com
Twenty New Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:39 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 196 as 20 new locally transmitted cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 196 as 20 new locally transmitted cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated here on Wednesday, out of 196 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority were of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 196 confirmed cases, 108 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while three patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 85 patients are under treatment.

According to Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, 342 persons have so far been discharged from hospitals and quarantine centres after they had been given clean chit by the doctors concerned. Out of them 311 were members of Tableeghi Jammat who were quarantined in suspicion of having coronavirus, DC added.

