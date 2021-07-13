Twenty nine hurt as truck collides with passenger bus in Pind-Dadan Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 29 people were critically injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck near Motorway (M-2 ) at Lillah Interchange, Pind-Dadan Khan here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident took place when the speeding bus collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, a private news channel reported.

An official of Rescue stated, the incident apparently occurred due to overspeeding of bus driver.

Upon being informed of the incident, Rescue 1122 teams also reached on the spot and provided first aid to the injured passengers and shifted twenty nine people to nearby Hospital.

The sources added that due to collision both vehicles were overturned on the road.